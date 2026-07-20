Newlyweds found hanging in tree using their dupatta, turban
What's the story
A newlywed couple was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on July 17. The victims have been identified as Satvinder Singh, his wife, Amandeep Kaur, who was three months pregnant, and a resident of Bijnor. Satvinder had traveled to Bijnor on July 15 to bring his wife back after she went to stay at her parents' home for around 15 days.
Last seen
Family files missing persons report after they stop contacting
The couple had left on a motorcycle on July 16, saying they were headed to Kotdwar to get Satvinder's mobile phone repaired.
According to the family, Satvinder's father, Magar Singh, transferred ₹3,000 via Paytm for the repairs.
However, after failing to contact them later that day as their phones were off, a missing persons report was filed with local police.
Motorcycle found
Motorcycle found by local resident
On July 17, a local resident in Premnagar found their motorcycle parked by the roadside with its key in the ignition and a woman's handbag hanging from it.
After identifying the vehicle, he informed both family members and police.
A search operation was then launched in a nearby forest, where around 1:00am police discovered their bodies hanging from a tree.
Allegations raised
Family suspects murder, claims both victims' hands were tied
Satvinder's body was allegedly hanging from Amandeep's dupatta while Amandeep's body was hanging from Satvinder's turban.
Their damaged mobile phone was also found at the scene.
The family has alleged that they were murdered and appeared to make it look like suicide. They claim both victims' hands were tied. They argue that the tree branch used for hanging was too thin and low for suicide, with both bodies having bent knees, further suggesting foul play.
Investigation demanded
Mobile phone was broken by attackers, family alleges
The family also alleged Amandeep was gang-raped before being killed, citing injuries on her private parts and multiple injury marks on Satvinder's body.
They also pointed out that the couple's jewelry, cash, and other possessions were recovered intact at the scene, ruling out robbery as a motive.
Per India Today, Satvinder was pursuing his graduation, and his family had high expectations for his future, while Amandeep's pregnancy had brought joy to both families.