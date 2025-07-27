News bytes: 'You're educated, earn yourself': SC on ₹12cr alimony India Jul 27, 2025

The Supreme Court recently pushed back on a woman's ₹12 crore alimony demand—plus a luxury flat and BMW—after just 18 months of marriage.

Since she has an MBA and works in IT, the judges encouraged her to rely on her own skills.

As Chief Justice BR Gavai put it, "You're educated, earn yourself."