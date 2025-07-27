News bytes: 'You're educated, earn yourself': SC on ₹12cr alimony
The Supreme Court recently pushed back on a woman's ₹12 crore alimony demand—plus a luxury flat and BMW—after just 18 months of marriage.
Since she has an MBA and works in IT, the judges encouraged her to rely on her own skills.
As Chief Justice BR Gavai put it, "You're educated, earn yourself."
What the court offered
Seeing her request as way too high for such a short marriage, the court offered two choices: take a Mumbai flat with no legal hassles or accept a one-time payment of ₹4 crore.
The judges made it clear that alimony is meant to support—not replace—financial independence.
Alimony shouldn't replace financial independence, say judges
This fits with how courts now see things: if you're educated and able to work, you shouldn't expect huge maintenance payouts.
The message is about dignity through self-reliance, not entitlement—a shift that feels especially relevant for young professionals today.