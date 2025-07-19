News from Mumbai: App cab drivers' strike turns serious
Since July 15, most Uber, Ola, and Rapido cabs in Mumbai have vanished from the streets as thousands of drivers started an indefinite strike.
Led by the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch (MGKM), they're pushing for fairer pay—wanting their fares to match regular taxis—and calling for limits on new taxi permits and a ban on bike taxis.
Drivers' earnings down to ₹8-12/km
Drivers say their take-home earnings have dropped to just ₹8-12 per kilometer after all costs, which isn't sustainable.
They're also frustrated that discounts come out of their own pockets instead of the platforms.'
The bigger issue: Maharashtra's policy for regulating these services is still stuck in limbo.
Mumbai struggle: Airport even told travelers to plan other options
With up to 90% of app cabs off the road, getting around Mumbai—especially near airports and transit spots—is way tougher right now.
The airport has even told travelers to plan other options.
Talks with officials haven't worked yet, and drivers are sticking with the strike until their demands—including better protections under a gig workers' law—are met.
As one union leader expressed, they are determined to continue until their voices are heard.