News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026: PM Modi to address gathering
India
The News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 is happening on February 27-28 at Bharat Mandapam, and Prime Minister Modi will be giving the main address.
The event brings together leaders from India and abroad to talk about big topics like governance, economic growth, and what's next for the country—all under the theme "Strength Within."
What to expect from the summit
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw will dive into trade, manufacturing, and India's digital future.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will share ideas on urban development.
There'll also be conversations with foreign delegates and industry experts about strategy and defense—making this summit a key spot for shaping where India heads next.