News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026: PM Modi to address gathering India Mar 02, 2026

The News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 is happening on February 27-28 at Bharat Mandapam, and Prime Minister Modi will be giving the main address.

The event brings together leaders from India and abroad to talk about big topics like governance, economic growth, and what's next for the country—all under the theme "Strength Within."