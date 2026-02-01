NewsBytes Explainer: Why students are protesting SC's stay on UGC rules
Students and professors gathered at Jantar Mantar this week, protesting the Supreme Court's decision to pause new UGC rules meant to boost fairness in colleges.
These regulations, announced earlier this month, called for Equal Opportunity Centers and Equity Committees to address caste discrimination.
The protest, organized by the All India Students's Association, cited the suicides of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi as part of the rationale for backing the rules.
What are the new UGC regulations
The Supreme Court put the regulations on hold after petitions challenged parts of the rules, with counsel arguing that Clause 3(c) could exclude general-category persons.
The court found parts of the rules 'vague' and will review them again at a later date.
Many students and activists say these changes are crucial for real social justice on campuses—JNU's student union even announced a wider movement for equity.
For young people in higher education, this debate could shape how inclusive their campuses really become.