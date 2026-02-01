NewsBytes Explainer: Why students are protesting SC's stay on UGC rules

What are the new UGC regulations

The Supreme Court put the regulations on hold after petitions challenged parts of the rules, with counsel arguing that Clause 3(c) could exclude general-category persons.

The court found parts of the rules 'vague' and will review them again at a later date.

Many students and activists say these changes are crucial for real social justice on campuses—JNU's student union even announced a wider movement for equity.

For young people in higher education, this debate could shape how inclusive their campuses really become.