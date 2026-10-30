NFIR seeks ₹69,000 minimum wage, 6% raises, 5 promotions
Railway employees could see some big changes soon:
NFIR, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, is asking for a minimum wage of ₹69,000 and a higher pay revision rate.
They also want yearly raises bumped up from 3% to 6%, plus five promotions during each employee's career to keep things fair and motivating.
NFIR pushes pay, pension and allowances
At a recent meeting in New Delhi, NFIR leaders suggested merging dearness allowance with basic pay once it hits 25%, and introducing open-ended pay scales because railway jobs are so demanding.
They're also pushing for better pensions (67% of last salary), faster commutation periods, bringing back dropped allowances, and letting employees' parents use railway passes, hoping these changes will help both current staff and retirees feel more supported.