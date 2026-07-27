NHAI adopts lower of 2 methods to make tolls fairer
Good news for road trippers and daily commuters: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has changed how it calculates tolls on highways with big infrastructure like bridges, tunnels, and elevated roads.
The new system picks the lower of two calculation methods, aiming to make tolls fairer while still covering maintenance costs.
If your route has lots of these structures, you could end up paying less.
NHAI compares 10-times and 5-times formulas
Earlier, highways with complex structures meant higher tolls because of extra multipliers.
Now, NHAI compares two ways: one uses 10 times the length of each structure plus the rest of the highway; the other uses five times the total section length.
Whichever gives a smaller number decides your toll. Plus, smaller structures 60 meters or less don't count separately anymore, so charges drop even more for those stretches.