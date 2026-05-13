NHAI begins land acquisition for 742km Shamli-Gorakhpur expressway

Expressway spans 17 Uttar Pradesh districts

The expressway will cut through 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh and briefly touch Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

It has a four-lane main carriageway but flyovers and major bridges can expand to six for bridges and flyovers.

Land acquisition notifications have already been issued in five districts, with NHAI managing two big segments for seamless coordination.

If all goes well, it should be ready by 2030, plus it will boost cross-border traffic near Nepal and a separate future NHAI project will eventually connect all the way to Siliguri via Bihar.