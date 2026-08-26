NHAI begins month-long trials on final 9-kilometer Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link
The final piece of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway puzzle, connecting DND Flyway to Jaitpur, is now open for trial runs.
This nine-kilometer stretch (almost all elevated!) is part of a bigger 59-kilometer corridor that finally gives Delhi direct access to the expressway.
NHAI will test it out for a month before making it official.
DND to Faridabad in 20 minutes
With this new stretch, you can skip the usual Ashram-Badarpur traffic jams and reach Faridabad from DND in just 20 minutes instead of over one-half hour.
The route also links up smoothly with Noida, Ghaziabad, and the KMP Expressway.
Looking ahead, there are plans to connect the expressway directly to Vadodara by December 2026, build the DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway as a six-lane corridor, and create an 11-km elevated link between Faridabad and Noida International Airport, making travel around NCR way easier.