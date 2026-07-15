NHAI data: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway 13,328, NH-27 20,062 1st day
India
The new Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway kicked off with 13,328 vehicles in its first 24 hours, according to NHAI data.
While the older NH-27 highway still saw more vehicles (20,062), this early traffic shows people are already starting to switch over.
Officials expect drivers to adopt expressway
Designed for fast, hassle-free trips, unlike the crowded NH-27, the expressway offers safer lanes and less city congestion.
Officials expect even more drivers (and digital maps) to pick this route soon, especially during busy weekends and holidays.
The goal? Make it the go-to road between Lucknow and Kanpur.