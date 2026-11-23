NHAI deploys dashcams across national highways, flags 92,088 defects
NHAI has rolled out dashcams in patrolling vehicles across nearly 50,000km of national highways to spot problems like potholes and faded lane markings.
These cameras do weekly checks and have already flagged 92,088 defects in just two months, so the days of unnoticed road issues might finally be numbered.
Contractors face strict deadlines, proof uploaded
Contractors now get strict deadlines (like two days for potholes) to fix what the cameras find, and proof of repairs goes to a central server visible to every contractor and field officer.
With nearly 72% of defects already fixed, things are moving faster, and soon, automated penalties will kick in for any repairs left undone.
The goal: smoother roads and less arguing over who's responsible.