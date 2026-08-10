NHAI halts tolls on Lucknow-Kanpur ₹4,200cr expressway over cracks
India
Just weeks after the ₹4,200 crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway opened, cracks started showing up, literally.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stopped collecting tolls and called out PNC Infratech for poor work.
To make things messier, the company's managing director Yogesh Jain is now named among 10 accused in a CBI charge sheet related to a separate bribery case.
Professor KS Reddy probing Unnao drainage
Monsoon rains have made the 63-kilometer expressway even worse, with new cracks popping up near old repairs.
A team led by Professor KS Reddy is digging into what went wrong: So far, faulty drainage near Unnao seems to be a big culprit.
Meanwhile, traffic has increased since tolls were stopped, making repairs harder.
A report on all this is expected within 10-12 days.