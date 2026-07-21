NHAI hikes Jaipur tolls from midnight ₹5 to 30

Heads up if you're driving around Jaipur. NHAI has bumped up toll charges on several major highways starting midnight Tuesday.

Depending on your ride, the increase ranges from ₹5 to ₹30 and covers the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, Jaipur-Sikar Bypass, and Jaipur Ring Road.

Both private and commercial drivers on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway will feel the pinch, but on the Sikar Bypass and Ring Road, only commercial vehicles face higher charges.