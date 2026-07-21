NHAI hikes Jaipur tolls from midnight ₹5 to 30
Heads up if you're driving around Jaipur. NHAI has bumped up toll charges on several major highways starting midnight Tuesday.
Depending on your ride, the increase ranges from ₹5 to ₹30 and covers the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, Jaipur-Sikar Bypass, and Jaipur Ring Road.
Both private and commercial drivers on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway will feel the pinch, but on the Sikar Bypass and Ring Road, only commercial vehicles face higher charges.
Shahjahanpur tolls up ₹20
On the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, cars, jeeps, and vans now pay ₹5 more at Manoharpur Plaza, while Shahjahanpur Plaza hiked rates for these vehicles from ₹195 to ₹215 per trip, a straight ₹20 jump.
Busses and trucks also see higher fees at Manoharpur, while the increase at Shahjahanpur applies only to cars, jeeps, and vans.
If you're a regular commuter using Tatiyawas (Jaipur-Sikar Bypass) or Sitarampura-Bassi (Ring Road), good news: only commercial vehicles pay extra there. Private cars aren't affected this time around.