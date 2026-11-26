NHAI launches vehicle fingerprinting AI to catch highway toll cheats
Trying to dodge highway tolls by tweaking your license plate? NHAI is onto it.
They've rolled out an AI system called Vehicle Fingerprinting that recognizes cars by their model and color, even if the plate's been messed with.
This tech teams up with highway cameras to spot toll cheats and even helps police track vehicles in hit-and-run cases.
NHAI taps VAHAN for MLFF enforcement
NHAI taps into the VAHAN database to find out exactly who owns a flagged vehicle, plugging this AI into the FASTag-based MLFF system that's supposed to make tolls smooth, but has had trouble with plate tampering.
If you skip paying, expect an e-notice and maybe even a blacklisted FASTag; ignore it for 72 hours, and your fine doubles.
As Abhijeet Sinha, Program Director, National Highway for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), who spoke to NDTV, puts it, this is just the beginning of tighter rules on India's highways.