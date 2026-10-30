NHAI may cut Electronics City car 1-way tolls to ₹26
India
Good news for Bengaluru commuters: NHAI is set to cut toll rates on the busy Electronics City expressway.
If approved, car tolls could drop from ₹65 to just ₹26 one-way, and return trips from ₹100 to ₹40, making daily travel a lot more affordable, especially for IT folks.
Two-wheelers to use Bengaluru flyover free
Two-wheelers are getting an even better deal: they will soon be able to use the flyover for free instead of paying ₹25 per trip.
These updates come as NHAI takes over toll management from BETL after the concession ended on September 10, 2026.
The move should ease costs and help with traffic on this crowded stretch between Central Silk Board and Electronics City.