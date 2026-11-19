The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accidentally wired ₹34,32,94,346 to Indore-based senior advocate Ajay Bagaria instead of a Hyderabad firm working on a highway project.

Bagaria got an unexpected bank alert and after checking the details contacted Manish Meena, the NHAI project manager in Harda, and informed him that the money had been mistakenly credited to his account.