NHAI mistakenly wires ₹34cr to Ajay Bagaria for Hyderabad firm
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accidentally wired ₹34,32,94,346 to Indore-based senior advocate Ajay Bagaria instead of a Hyderabad firm working on a highway project.
Bagaria got an unexpected bank alert and after checking the details contacted Manish Meena, the NHAI project manager in Harda, and informed him that the money had been mistakenly credited to his account.
Bagaria returns funds, NHAI checks questioned
Thanks to Bagaria's quick response, the money was safely returned within two days.
Still, this slip-up has put a spotlight on gaps in NHAI's payment checks: if such a big error can happen despite multiple approval layers, it's probably time for them to seriously upgrade their systems.