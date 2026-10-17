NHAI offers ₹1,000 for reporting dirty toll plaza toilets
India
Spot a dirty toilet at a toll plaza while on the road? NHAI's new "Clean Toilet Picture Challenge" lets you earn ₹1,000 for reporting it through the RajmargYatra app.
Just snap a geotagged photo, add your details (name, location, vehicle registration number, and mobile number), and hit submit.
FASTag recharges under special campaign 5.0
Rewards come as FASTag recharges and are part of the government's "Special Campaign 5.0" running until October 31, 2025.
The challenge is only for toilets managed by NHAI, not those at gas stations or dhabas, and each vehicle can claim just one reward during the campaign.
Only the first valid report per toilet per day counts, with all entries checked using AI and manual review to keep things fair.