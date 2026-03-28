Delhi-Meerut Expressway toll rates hiked: How much will it cost?
What's the story
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll hike on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) for the financial year 2026-27. The new rates, which will be effective from April 1, will see an average increase of around 5%. The hike is part of NHAI's annual revision and will apply to both one-way and return journeys on the expressway.
Rates
Rate from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut
Under the revised rates, light vehicles will now pay ₹175 for a one-way trip from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, up from ₹170. The return journey fare has also been hiked to ₹265 from ₹255. For light commercial vehicles, goods carriers and minibuses, the one-way toll has been increased to ₹285 from ₹275, while the return fare is now ₹425 as opposed to the previous charge of ₹415.
Charges
What about journeys from Indirapuram to Meerut?
For journeys from Indirapuram to Meerut, light vehicles will now be charged ₹120 instead of ₹115. The return fare has been revised to ₹189 from ₹175. Other vehicle categories, including buses or trucks with two axles, MAV/three-axle vehicles, and oversized vehicles (seven or more axles), have also seen a hike in their toll rates.
Payment system
Tolls accept only FASTag or UPI
The NHAI has made toll payments fully digital, accepting only FASTag or UPI. This change is aimed at streamlining transactions and reducing congestion at toll plazas. The DME and NH-9 corridor together see a daily traffic volume of around 3.98 lakh passenger car units (PCUs), with nearly 50,000 PCUs using the expressway alone.