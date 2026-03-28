Delhi-Meerut Expressway toll rates hiked: How much will it cost?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll hike on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) for the financial year 2026-27. The new rates, which will be effective from April 1, will see an average increase of around 5%. The hike is part of NHAI's annual revision and will apply to both one-way and return journeys on the expressway.

Rates Rate from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut Under the revised rates, light vehicles will now pay ₹175 for a one-way trip from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, up from ₹170. The return journey fare has also been hiked to ₹265 from ₹255. For light commercial vehicles, goods carriers and minibuses, the one-way toll has been increased to ₹285 from ₹275, while the return fare is now ₹425 as opposed to the previous charge of ₹415.

Charges What about journeys from Indirapuram to Meerut? For journeys from Indirapuram to Meerut, light vehicles will now be charged ₹120 instead of ₹115. The return fare has been revised to ₹189 from ₹175. Other vehicle categories, including buses or trucks with two axles, MAV/three-axle vehicles, and oversized vehicles (seven or more axles), have also seen a hike in their toll rates.

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