NHAI raises NE-6 and NH-27 tolls effective July 21, 2026
Traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur is now more expensive, as NHAI has raised toll rates on both the NE-6 Expressway and NH-27 Highway, effective as reported on July 21, 2026.
The hike comes right after the expressway's grand opening, leaving commuters and transporters with no cheaper route options.
NE-6 ₹285, NH-27 ₹100, passes rise
On NE-6, single-car trips now cost ₹285 (up from ₹275), and a same-day return is ₹425. Monthly passes for frequent travelers are up to ₹9,450.
Busses and trucks are seeing an extra ₹25 to ₹35 added to their tolls, while oversized vehicles pay ₹1,830.
On NH-27 at Nawabganj Plaza, car tolls have risen to ₹100 one-way, and monthly passes now cost ₹3,350.
Basically, if you're driving between these two cities, expect to pay more no matter what you drive.