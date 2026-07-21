NHAI raises NE-6 and NH-27 tolls effective July 21, 2026

On NE-6, single-car trips now cost ₹285 (up from ₹275), and a same-day return is ₹425. Monthly passes for frequent travelers are up to ₹9,450.

Busses and trucks are seeing an extra ₹25 to ₹35 added to their tolls, while oversized vehicles pay ₹1,830.

On NH-27 at Nawabganj Plaza, car tolls have risen to ₹100 one-way, and monthly passes now cost ₹3,350.

Basically, if you're driving between these two cities, expect to pay more no matter what you drive.