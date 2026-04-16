NHAI tells banks to verify FASTag VRNs after toll mismatches
India
NHAI is asking everyone with a FASTag to make sure their vehicle registration number (VRN) matches what's actually on their car.
Some mismatches have popped up between the number scanned at tolls and the real plate, which could cause trouble with toll payments and legal rules.
To sort this out, banks have been told to quickly verify the VRNs linked to FASTags.
Secondhand owners should check FASTag VRN
Accurate data is key for India's electronic toll system, especially as we move toward faster, automated lanes.
If you've got a secondhand car or an older FASTag, it's extra important to log in to your bank portal or app and double-check your VRN (no official deadline yet, but it'll help avoid hassles down the road).