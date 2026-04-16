NHAI tells banks to verify FASTag VRNs after toll mismatches India Apr 16, 2026

NHAI is asking everyone with a FASTag to make sure their vehicle registration number (VRN) matches what's actually on their car.

Some mismatches have popped up between the number scanned at tolls and the real plate, which could cause trouble with toll payments and legal rules.

To sort this out, banks have been told to quickly verify the VRNs linked to FASTags.