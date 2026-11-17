The system automatically checks your insurance status using the Vahan database as you drive through.

If your policy isn't active, you'll get a text with all the details, like your car number and when your insurance expired.

If this works well in Delhi, expect it to roll out across other parts of the country once the trial is complete and the system is working properly.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, first-time offenders pay three times the vehicle's base premium or ₹5,000, whichever is higher; repeat offenders can be fined five times the vehicle's base premium or ₹10,000, whichever is higher, so keeping your insurance updated just got even more important.