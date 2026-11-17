NHAI tests Mundka toll pilot in Delhi, uninsured face fines
NHAI is testing a pilot system that identifies vehicles without valid insurance and sends SMS alerts to registered owners.
If you pass through the Mundka toll in Delhi without insurance, you could get an SMS alert within minutes, and face fines of three times the vehicle's base premium or ₹5,000, whichever is higher, for a first offense and five times the vehicle's base premium or ₹10,000, whichever is higher, for a second or subsequent offense.
The pilot was launched at the Mundka toll plaza and aims to identify vehicles without valid insurance and remind owners to renew their policies.
Automatic Vahan checks send expiry SMS
The system automatically checks your insurance status using the Vahan database as you drive through.
If your policy isn't active, you'll get a text with all the details, like your car number and when your insurance expired.
If this works well in Delhi, expect it to roll out across other parts of the country once the trial is complete and the system is working properly.
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, first-time offenders pay three times the vehicle's base premium or ₹5,000, whichever is higher; repeat offenders can be fined five times the vehicle's base premium or ₹10,000, whichever is higher, so keeping your insurance updated just got even more important.