NHAI tightens Indian highway crash barrier standards after noncompliant barriers
NHAI is tightening up safety on Indian highways after finding some crash barriers didn't meet standards: think thinner metal than required.
This amends its December 17, 2024 policy, and all future projects and projects where such barriers are yet to be installed must follow stricter specs to make sure barriers actually do their job in a crash.
Rails and posts 3mm thick
Both three-beam and W-beam barriers now need rails and posts that are 3mm thick, with tougher spacers and posts set at specific intervals.
Three-beam posts must be 2,100mm long, while W-beam ones are a bit shorter at 1,800mm.
NHAI has specified E350-grade steel conforming to IS 2062 (Part 1):2025.
Posts, spacers and fasteners must be hot-dip galvanized, with a minimum zinc coating of 0.55kg per square meter.