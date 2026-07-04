NHRC asks Karnataka officials over Bengaluru day care abuse India Jul 04, 2026

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into disturbing reports of toddlers being mistreated by nannies at a day care inside a Bengaluru IT company.

After videos surfaced showing possible abuse, the NHRC has asked Karnataka's top officials for answers within two weeks, stressing that protecting children's rights can't be ignored.