NHRC asks Karnataka officials over Bengaluru day care abuse
India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into disturbing reports of toddlers being mistreated by nannies at a day care inside a Bengaluru IT company.
After videos surfaced showing possible abuse, the NHRC has asked Karnataka's top officials for answers within two weeks, stressing that protecting children's rights can't be ignored.
Toddlers reportedly mistreated, center temporarily shut
According to reports, nannies allegedly put toddlers in a washing machine, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked them in toilets, and forced them to sit on Western-style commodes, sometimes even threatening them to stay quiet.
The day care is now temporarily shut while authorities investigate.