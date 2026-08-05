NHRC directs 6 states to file FIR against Meta
What's the story
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Directors General of Police (DGPs) in six states to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Meta Platforms, News18 reported. The move comes after the commission took cognizance of alleged violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, on its platforms. The states involved are Bihar, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Bengal, Odisha, and New Delhi.
Complaint review
Complaint from non-profit foundation
The NHRC's decision was influenced by a complaint from a non-profit foundation.
The foundation said it had received an anonymous tip-off about pornographic and age-inappropriate links on Instagram and Facebook, which may contain Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
It attached a list of links for investigation.
In its notice dated August 3, the commission asked concerned authorities to investigate these alleged violations and take legal action.
Investigation orders
Action taken report within a week
The NHRC has asked the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Director Generals of Police of West Bengal, Chandigarh, Haryana, Odisha and New Delhi, along with Meta's Head of Law Enforcement (India), to submit detailed Action Taken Reports within one week.
Police authorities have beem directed to verify URLs through their cybercrime units, register FIRs for cognizable offenses, identify and prosecute offenders, and rescue any identified child victims.
Compliance requirements
Meta's responsibilities
MeitY has been asked to report on blocking URLs and long-term child safety measures, while Meta has been directed to remove the content, preserve metadata and IP logs, and provide details of its preventive mechanisms against such violations.
NHRC had earlier taken cognizance of BBC World Service reports alleging that paid Instagram advertisements promoted CSAM in India using terms like "rape video" and "child video," redirecting users to Telegram channels where the material was allegedly offered for sale.