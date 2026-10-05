NHRC probes minors' role at Shivaji Park CJP protest
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into why minors took part in a recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2, 2026.
The event caught attention after a child was seen holding the national flag while protesters called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
A formal complaint about kids being involved was sent to the NHRC.
NHRC asks Mumbai Police review videos
NHRC has asked Mumbai Police to review videos and chats to find out who brought minors into the protest: if laws were broken, it wants an FIR filed.
X Corp. has been asked to preserve account and content records and explain the moderation and child-safety measures applied.
Meanwhile, tech and child welfare departments will check if IT rules were followed and make sure children are protected under the Juvenile Justice Act.