NHSRCL starts 2nd TBM for India's 1st undersea railway tunnel
Big update for India's first bullet train: NHSRCL just kicked off excavation with a second tunnel-boring machine (TBM) in Maharashtra.
This TBM is digging from Sawli (Ghansoli) toward Vikhroli, and most of its 10km route will actually run under Thane Creek.
It's a pretty huge milestone for the country's first undersea railway tunnel.
MAHSR stretch links Sawli to BKC
This 21km underground stretch is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, linking Sawli to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The build combines high-tech TBMs and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method: 5km are already done using NATM.
The first TBM started tunneling on July 5, 2026 from Vikhroli toward BKC, so with both machines working, the high-speed rail dream is moving closer to reality, and it'll seriously cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.