NHSRCL to electrify Surat Bilimora stretch November 20 warns trespassers
India's first bullet train is about to hit a major milestone: the stretch between Surat and Bilimora will be electrified on November 20.
NHSRCL, the team behind the project, says this means overhead electric wires will power the line for the first time.
They are also reminding unauthorized people to keep away from these lines for safety.
New technology enables 320km/h
This high-speed rail covers 508km and uses advanced tech that's brand new for India, letting trains zip along at up to 320km per hour.
The power comes from the national grid through 14 substations (most in Gujarat), plus dozens of switching posts and 16 distribution substations to keep things running smoothly.
India's fastest trains aren't too far off!