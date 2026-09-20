NIA arrests Mukesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar over ₹17.29cr counterfeit notes

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men, Mukesh Kumar and Rajendra Kumar, for allegedly distributing ₹17.29 crore in counterfeit notes through a Punjab National Bank currency chest in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The case started when local police received credible information regarding the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹17.29 crore from the currency chest of PNB last August, and the NIA stepped in soon after to dig deeper.