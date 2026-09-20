NIA arrests Mukesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar over ₹17.29cr counterfeit notes
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men, Mukesh Kumar and Rajendra Kumar, for allegedly distributing ₹17.29 crore in counterfeit notes through a Punjab National Bank currency chest in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
The case started when local police received credible information regarding the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹17.29 crore from the currency chest of PNB last August, and the NIA stepped in soon after to dig deeper.
Probe links accused, PNB staff suspended
Turns out, Mukesh and Rajendra are linked to others already caught earlier this month.
The probe also exposed three PNB employees involved. They have been suspended.
With the investigation still underway, this case has raised some big questions about how secure our banking system really is when it comes to fake money.