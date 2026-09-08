NIA charges Matthew Van Dyke, 6 Ukrainians with illegal entry
India
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged a US citizen, Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, and six Ukrainians for allegedly entering, staying and moving within India illegally.
The group is accused of training anti-India forces and entering India illegally, landing them in hot water under immigration laws.
NIA probing suspects' possible terror links
The seven were caught after crossing the Mizoram-Myanmar border and later picked up at airports across India.
Right now, they are charged only with entering, staying and moving within India illegally, but the NIA says investigations are still under way into possible terror links.
Earlier, the case was initially registered under UAPA, so this story might not be over yet.