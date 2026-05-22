NIA discloses Pahalgam attackers' full timeline 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 1,597-page chargesheet detailing the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir . The attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 dead: 25 tourists and one local civilian. The three Pakistani terrorists involved in the incident were later identified as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani. They were killed by Indian security forces in 'Operation Mahadev' on July 29 near Srinagar.

Terrorist organizations Attack planned by LeT, TRF; terrorists had lunch under tree The NIA's chargesheet names Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) as the masterminds behind the attack. LeT is led by Hafeez Saeed, a global terrorist designated by India. The TRF is headed by Habibullah Malik alias Sajid Jatt. Per the NIA, the terrorists had lunch under a tree in Baisaran Valley before launching their attack at 2:23pm using their M-4 carbine and AK-47 rifles.

Pre-attack visit Pre-attack visit by terrorists A day before the attack, the terrorists had visited a local's house near Baisaran. Pony operator Parvaiz Ahmad said they arrived at his 'dhok' (hut) around 5:00pm on April 21. "They told me to give them water as they were very tired...saying they had traveled...long distance," Parvaiz said. After drinking water, they asked for food and packed rotis before leaving by 10:00pm. He was arrested on June 22 for harboring the terrorists along with his uncle Bashir Ahmad Jothar.

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Post-attack actions They created an 'enclosed kill zone' The next day on April 22, the terrorists were seen near Baisaran Valley. They had lunch under a tree before launching their attack at 2:23pm. One of them fired the initial shot from his M-4 carbine at 2:23pm toward the end of the zipline. Seconds later, the other two opened fire from their positions near the dhabas and slope with AK-47 rifles. The chargesheet states that they created an "enclosed kill zone" in the central meadow to maximize civilian casualties.

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