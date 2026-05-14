NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet in Red Fort blast case 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 people in connection with the November 2025 car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort . The explosion killed 11 and injured many others. The Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast also caused extensive damage to property in the national capital and sent shockwaves across the country.

Terror links All accused linked to Al-Qaida offshoot According to the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, all 10 accused, including the alleged mastermind Dr. Umer Un Nabi, who died in the blast, were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The Ministry of Home Affairs had declared AQIS a terrorist organization in 2018. The chargesheet has been filed under various laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Case details Investigation spread across multiple states The investigation covered several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The agency has collected 588 witness statements, over 395 documents and 200 material exhibits. It says they were allegedly radicalized by AQIS and AGuH ideology to wage violent jihad. Besides Nabi, the other accused are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

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Conspiracy revealed Group's secret meeting in Srinagar The chargesheet states the group reconstituted itself as "AGuH Interim" during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022 after a botched attempt to travel to Afghanistan through Turkey. They launched "Operation Heavenly Hind," allegedly to overthrow the Indian government and impose Sharia rule. The NIA alleged that the accused recruited new members, spread extremist propaganda, stockpiled weapons and manufactured explosives using commercially available chemicals.

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Evidence collection Forensic analysis helped identify Dr. Umer Un Nabi The explosive used in the Red Fort blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), prepared through clandestine procurement and experimentation. The accused allegedly fabricated and tested various IEDs, including drone-mounted and rocket-based systems for attacks on security establishments. Forensic analysis, including DNA fingerprinting, helped establish Dr. Umer Un Nabi's identity. Investigators also conducted forensic examinations, voice analysis and evidence recovery from locations linked to the accused in Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir.