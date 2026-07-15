NIA meets northern police chiefs in Chandigarh on Shahzad Bhatti
India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just met with top police chiefs from seven northern states in Chandigarh to figure out how to stop Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster accused of working with the ISI.
Bhatti reportedly uses encrypted chats and social media to recruit people for extortion, targeted killings, and terror attacks in north India.
Bhatti linked to 2025 grenade attack
Bhatti is linked to big incidents like the 2025 grenade attack on YouTuber Roger Sandhu's house.
With elections coming up in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, officials worry his network could stir up trouble.
The NIA's plan includes better information sharing between states.