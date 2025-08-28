NIA: Pahalgam attack terrorists chose isolated spot to kill tourists
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shared that the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 was intended to target a location with high tourist presence and relative isolation.
Attackers picked Baisaran meadow because it's popular with tourists but pretty isolated—making it harder for security teams to reach quickly.
Sadly, 26 people lost their lives while just trying to enjoy a peaceful day out.
NIA arrested 2 locals in June
After digging into the case, the NIA arrested two locals in June who allegedly helped three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan carry out the attack.
Those militants were killed later that July during Operation Mahadev near Srinagar.
In response to the tragedy, the Indian military also launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist hideouts across the border to disrupt further attacks.