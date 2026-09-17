NIA probes 17.29cr counterfeit notes at PNB Saharanpur chest
India
Big news from Punjab National Bank's Saharanpur currency chest: the National Investigation Agency is investigating ₹17.29 crore worth of counterfeit notes found in their currency chest.
The spotlight is on contractual driver Adesh Choudhary, recently arrested for his role in cash handling, after chest manager Amit Kumar was arrested on September 7.
Investigators review CCTV, track 111cr transfer
Investigators are digging into CCTV footage and duty records to see how fake notes might have slipped into the system, especially during a huge ₹111 crore cash transfer to the Reserve Bank of India in Jaipur in July.
They're also tracking if these counterfeit bills traveled beyond Saharanpur, possibly reaching other bank branches, ATMs, or currency chests.