NIA raids 16 sites across 3 states in IMK probe
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just carried out raids at 16 locations in Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala as part of a crackdown on a suspected terror plot.
The focus is on a group called Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), which is believed to be linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).
This move follows charges against 11 people accused of radicalizing young people and trying to grow IMK's presence in India.
IMK founder named Imam Mahmud Habibullah
During the raids (10 in Assam, five in West Bengal, and one in Kerala), the NIA says its investigation had also uncovered documents, electronic devices, and digital records that allegedly provided evidence of the conspiracy.
The agency says IMK was started by JMB senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah.
Nasimuddin was an alleged key figure handling IMK activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia was allegedly leading its activities in Tripura.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials look for more links.