NIA raids 16 sites across 3 states in IMK probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just carried out raids at 16 locations in Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala as part of a crackdown on a suspected terror plot.

The focus is on a group called Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), which is believed to be linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

This move follows charges against 11 people accused of radicalizing young people and trying to grow IMK's presence in India.