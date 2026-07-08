NIA raids 20 locations across Delhi, 10-state ISIS-AQIS caliphate probe

Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad linked, 12 arrested

This case started back in March when Vijayawada police found evidence linking the main suspect, Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad, to a wider network.

So far, 11 adults and one minor have been arrested.

During these latest raids, the NIA seized digital devices for forensic checks, uncovering links to foreign handlers and attempts to target vulnerable youth with extremist content.

The investigation is still ongoing.