NIA raids 20 locations across Delhi, 10-state ISIS-AQIS caliphate probe
India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just carried out big raids at 20 locations across Delhi and 10 states, investigating an alleged plot by ISIS and AQIS to radicalize young people and set up a Caliphate in India.
The suspects are accused of spreading extremist ideas and encouraging violence against the government.
Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad linked, 12 arrested
This case started back in March when Vijayawada police found evidence linking the main suspect, Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad, to a wider network.
So far, 11 adults and one minor have been arrested.
During these latest raids, the NIA seized digital devices for forensic checks, uncovering links to foreign handlers and attempts to target vulnerable youth with extremist content.
The investigation is still ongoing.