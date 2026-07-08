NIA raids network accused of spreading ISIS, AQIS ideologies online
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just raided 20 spots in nine states and Delhi, targeting a network accused of spreading ISIS and al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) ideologies online.
The case centers on attempts to recruit young people for violent jihad and push for an Islamic state in India, with raids happening in places like Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, and more.
NIA seizes devices, arrests 11
Investigators grabbed digital devices for forensic checks to dig deeper into how content was being shared.
Since taking over the case earlier this year after extremist materials were initially found by the Vijayawada police at a key suspect's home, the NIA has arrested 11 people and detained a minor.
They're now working to track down others who might be involved in this online radicalization plot.