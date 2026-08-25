NIA raids probe DDoS attempt on 54 Indian government websites
India
The NIA just carried out raids across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar, and Delhi as part of a probe into last year's attempted sophisticated Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks targeting 54 Indian government websites.
These DDoS attacks targeted critical systems and raised big concerns about national security.
Operation Sindoor linked, 2 arrests
Turns out, the attacks are linked to Operation Sindoor, which started after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.
During the latest raids, investigators seized laptops, phones, pen drives, and other evidence.
The case was first handled by Gujarat Police but is now with the NIA, and two suspects have already been arrested for their alleged roles in this cyber plot.