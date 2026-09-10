NIA says AGuH plot included Red Fort and Lucknow targets
India
Turns out the Red Fort bombing in Delhi, which took 11 lives, was just one part of a bigger plan.
The National Investigation Agency, or NIA, says the terror group < em>Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, or AGuH, had also set its sights on sites in Lucknow, like the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and Lok Bhavan.
This came to light in a detailed charge sheet.
AGuH operatives scouted chemical shops
AGuH operatives scouted these locations by operating as a couple, blending in while checking out chemical shops for materials to make explosives.
Umar-Un-Nabi, behind the Red Fort blast, played a key role in picking targets.