NIA takes over Kadavumbhagam synagogue arson probe after Home directive
India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now handling the case of the alleged arson attack on the 800-year-old Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam.
The switch happened today, after the Union Home Ministry issued a directive.
Investigators probe Ebin Paul's links
Investigators say Ebin Paul, who was already booked on terrorism charges, might not have acted alone: he reportedly got instructions and cryptocurrency payments.
Videos show him conducting reconnaissance of the location and rehearsing the attack, and his phone had messages about other sensitive sites, raising fears of a bigger network or even international links.
The NIA will dig deeper into his connections and financial transactions to see how far this goes.