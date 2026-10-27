NIA takes over probe into Sangrur BJP gasoline bomb attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now leading the investigation into the gasoline bomb attack at the BJP office in Sangrur, Punjab, which happened on July 26, 2026.
Local police flagged possible international connections, prompting the Union Home Ministry to bring in the NIA for a deeper probe.
Four suspects arrested in Sangrur attack
Police had already arrested Happy Singh and Jaspreet Singh (also known as Jassi), who were allegedly in touch with a foreign handler called "Rana Bhai." He reportedly paid them small sums to carry out and record the attack.
Two more people, Shah Nawaz Khan and Karanbir, have also been taken into custody.
The NIA is also investigating the April 1 grenade blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh and the April 7, 2025, grenade blast at the Jalandhar residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.