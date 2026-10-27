NIA takes over probe into Sangrur BJP gasoline bomb attack

Police had already arrested Happy Singh and Jaspreet Singh (also known as Jassi), who were allegedly in touch with a foreign handler called "Rana Bhai." He reportedly paid them small sums to carry out and record the attack.

Two more people, Shah Nawaz Khan and Karanbir, have also been taken into custody.

The NIA is also investigating the April 1 grenade blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh and the April 7, 2025, grenade blast at the Jalandhar residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.