Nibe Group set to open ₹10,000cr defense plant in Shirdi
India
Big news for India's defense scene: Nibe Group is about to open a huge 200-acre manufacturing facility in Shirdi, Maharashtra.
Backed by a whopping ₹10,000 crore investment and part of the Make in India push, this plant will produce missiles, drones, and artillery shells, helping India rely less on imports and ramp up its own tech.
Plant to create jobs, boost R&D
The new facility isn't just about making cool military gear. It's expected to create jobs. Plus, with its focus on research and innovation, Maharashtra could become a key player in defense production.
The grand opening is likely to catch the eye of both national and global players looking at India as a future hub for defense tech.