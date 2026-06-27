Nihangs camp at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara, demand release of 4
India
More than 150 Nihangs have set up camp at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara in Himachal Pradesh, asking for the release of four members arrested after a clash in Uttarakhand on June 16 that left several people injured.
The group says they won't leave until their friends are freed.
Nihangs clash with police, pause protest
Tensions rose when the Nihangs clashed with police at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border during a march to Hemkund Sahib, but they agreed to pause their protest for two days after talks.
Earlier, they briefly occupied another gurdwara and held an elderly man hostage before leaving peacefully following negotiations.
Their main demand: release of their arrested members. If this isn't met, they say more protests could follow.