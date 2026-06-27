Nihangs camp at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara, demand release of 4

Nihangs clash with police, pause protest

Tensions rose when the Nihangs clashed with police at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border during a march to Hemkund Sahib, but they agreed to pause their protest for two days after talks.

Earlier, they briefly occupied another gurdwara and held an elderly man hostage before leaving peacefully following negotiations.

Their main demand: release of their arrested members. If this isn't met, they say more protests could follow.