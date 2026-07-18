Nilesh Rajput arrested on Saturday after alleged kidnapping of son
A man in Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Saturday after allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old son from school.
Police tracked him down in Rajasthan after a three-day search and safely reunited little Kartikeya with his mother.
The father, Nilesh Rajput, reportedly took this step because he wasn't allowed to see his son following a split with his wife.
Planned kidnapping with 2 missing accomplices
Rajput spent 12 days planning the kidnapping with two accomplices, who are still missing.
On July 14, he grabbed his son outside the school and escaped on a scooter belonging to a local lodge owner.
Police used CCTV footage to follow their trail across state lines.
"Technical evidence and sustained investigation over the last 72 hours helped us trace the accused," said Morena Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena.
The search continues for the other suspects involved.