Nine Bangladeshi nationals stranded at Assam-Bangladesh border after BGB refusal
Nine Bangladeshi nationals are stuck in no-man's land at the Assam-Bangladesh border after the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) refused to take them back, even though one of them admitted on video that they are from Bangladesh and came to India for work.
A recent meeting between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the BGB did not solve things.
For now, these nine people are left waiting.
BSF, Assam Police stop 21 infiltrators
The standoff comes as Assam steps up efforts against illegal crossings.
Just last week, BSF and Assam Police stopped 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators, a move praised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He posted that keeping Assam infiltration-free is a priority.
Meanwhile, the fate of the nine stranded individuals is still unclear as both sides plan more talks today.