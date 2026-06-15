Nine Bangladeshi nationals stranded at Assam-Bangladesh border after BGB refusal India Jun 15, 2026

Nine Bangladeshi nationals are stuck in no-man's land at the Assam-Bangladesh border after the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) refused to take them back, even though one of them admitted on video that they are from Bangladesh and came to India for work.

A recent meeting between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the BGB did not solve things.

For now, these nine people are left waiting.