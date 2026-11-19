Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, chess prodigy D Gukesh, and Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain are among nine standout Indian athletes named in the first-ever TIME100 Next India 2026 list.

The lineup celebrates young sports stars shaping India's future, alongside icons like Harmanpreet Kaur (India's first women's ODI World Cup-winning captain), Asian Games silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and tennis legend Sania Mirza.