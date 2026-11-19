Nine Indian athletes named to TIME100 Next India 2026
Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, chess prodigy D Gukesh, and Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain are among nine standout Indian athletes named in the first-ever TIME100 Next India 2026 list.
The lineup celebrates young sports stars shaping India's future, alongside icons like Harmanpreet Kaur (India's first women's ODI World Cup-winning captain), Asian Games silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and tennis legend Sania Mirza.
Athletes honored at TIME100 gala
Sooryavanshi, Gukesh, and Borgohain have each made waves globally, earning this recognition for their dedication and impact.
Joining them are hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, archer Kumkum Mohod, and track athlete Vithya Ramraj.
All nine will be honored at the TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on December 12.