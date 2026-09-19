Nine-year-old Varnika dies after school staircase fall in Ranga Reddy
A tragic incident at a private school in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district has left many shaken: a nine-year-old Class 4 student, Varnika, lost her life after falling down a staircase on Thursday.
She suffered a serious head injury and, despite being rushed to the hospital, passed away the next day.
Police are now looking into exactly what happened.
CCTV shows fall, police review footage
CCTV footage shows Varnika losing her balance and falling, with other students nearby quickly trying to help and a teacher stepping in.
The police are reviewing this footage and checking if any health issues played a role.
Meanwhile, the school says they acted fast to get her medical help, but Varnika's family feels they weren't informed soon enough, which they believe delayed treatment.
No formal complaint has been filed yet as the investigation continues.