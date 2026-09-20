Ninth graders' hair cut overnight at Krishnapuram residential girls' school
India
At a girls' residential school in Krishnapuram, some ninth-grade students woke up on September 20 to find their hair had been cut while they slept.
The incident caused a lot of worry, with many fearing outsiders had sneaked in during the night.
Investigation finds Krishnapuram students responsible
After an investigation by local officials and police, it turned out that fellow girl students were behind the hair-cutting incident.
School authorities and police had counseled the students involved.
With the situation at the school campus now calm.