Nipah confirmed in 43 year old Kozhikode man, tracing begins
India
A 43-year-old man in Kozhikode, Kerala, has tested positive for the Nipah virus.
Health teams are now busy tracing his contacts and checking if this is a one-off case or if more people might be affected.
Officials are working quickly to figure out how he got infected and whether there's any wider risk.
No approved Nipah treatment or vaccine
Nipah is on the WHO's priority list because it's deadly, and there's no approved treatment or vaccine yet.
It usually spreads from animals (especially fruit bats) to humans, but can also pass through contaminated food or between people.
Kerala has faced several Nipah outbreaks since 2018, mostly in areas with lots of fruit bats, which makes tracking this new case extra important.