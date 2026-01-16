Nipah outbreak in West Bengal: New rules after nurses get infected India Jan 16, 2026

After two nurses in Barasat tested positive for Nipah virus and needed ventilators, West Bengal rolled out new treatment guidelines to keep things under control.

The focus is on quick isolation for anyone suspected of infection, strict safety measures for healthcare workers, and supportive care as the main treatment—antivirals may be given prophylactically to certain contacts and healthcare workers, and antiviral options such as ribavirin or monoclonal antibody therapy may be considered on a case-by-case or emergency or compassionate-use basis.